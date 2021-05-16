Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,857 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Corteva worth $33,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CX Institutional lifted its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

CTVA opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

