Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $210.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $201.88 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $125.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,132,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,125,000 after purchasing an additional 141,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

