Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

