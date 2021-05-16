iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,842 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $84,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

