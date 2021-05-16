Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 299,589 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299,589 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $99,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

