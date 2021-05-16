Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 75.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.74 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,125. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

