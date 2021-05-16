The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 638,822 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 365,249 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 478,611 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

