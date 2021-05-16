Gabelli Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Gabelli reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. G.Research lowered Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $920,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $514,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after buying an additional 284,297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,767,000 after buying an additional 66,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.