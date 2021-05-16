Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 21% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $76.54 million and $31,009.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.90 or 0.00647562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,651,646 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

