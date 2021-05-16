Morgan Stanley Boosts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $51.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

