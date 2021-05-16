FansTime Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1.10 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00089206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.04 or 0.01116358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00065030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00114120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00064264 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

