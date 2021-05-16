Mirai Hits Market Cap of $4,888.98 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Mirai has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirai has a market cap of $4,888.98 and $21.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00034048 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003738 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Mirai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MRIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.