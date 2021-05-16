Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

