Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.65 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.01 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.73 and a 200 day moving average of $334.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

