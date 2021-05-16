Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 52,401 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 432.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

NYSE:BX opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

