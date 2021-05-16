Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $326.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.33 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.