Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $39.23 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $39,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,594,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

