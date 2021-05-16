Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,285,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,262,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 141,245 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,072,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $93.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

