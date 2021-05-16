Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL opened at $398.95 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,146 shares of company stock worth $29,364,248 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

