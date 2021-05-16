Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

