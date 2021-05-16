Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

