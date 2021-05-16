Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

