Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 million.

OTCMKTS:DUOT opened at $9.75 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

