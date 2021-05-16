CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,439 shares of company stock worth $8,025,468. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

