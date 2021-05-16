Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $5.00 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHDX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

