Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $45.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

WWW stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In related news, insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $75,808.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

