B. Riley Raises SFL (NYSE:SFL) Price Target to $10.00

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SFL presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get SFL alerts:

NYSE SFL opened at $8.85 on Thursday. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.