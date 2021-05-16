The Goldman Sachs Group Raises STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $37.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

