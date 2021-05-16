Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 122,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

