Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.
Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 3.01.
In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 122,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
