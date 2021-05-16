Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 250 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $84.05 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

