Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,799 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

