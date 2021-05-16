Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $242.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

