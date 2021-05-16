Community Bank N.A. Invests $30,000 in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 74,203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 11,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a current ratio of 50.01.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

