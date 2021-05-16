Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream’s massive network of almost 57,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure provides clients with intricate connectivity. Its 39 natural gas processing plants fetch high cash flow. The Partnership's Spindletop natural gas storage unit, with 12 billion cubic feet of capacity, is also a major positive. Moreover, its ability to generate a huge amount of free cash flow is impressive. It expects the metric to rise more than 60% in 2021 to $310-$410 million, from the 2020 level. However, its balance sheet weakness with high debt can affect its financial flexibility. Notably, it missed first-quarter earnings due to higher operating costs. Importantly, it expects adjusted EBITDA for 2021 in the range of $1,120-$1,260 million, the midpoint of which is below the 2020 level of $1,252 million. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

