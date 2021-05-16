D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 326 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

Shares of CHTR opened at $710.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

