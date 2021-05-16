Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price to $39.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

