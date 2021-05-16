D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

GO stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,729.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

