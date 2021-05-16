LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $49.19 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,905 shares of company stock worth $14,145,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

