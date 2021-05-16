D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

EQIX stock opened at $722.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $701.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.44. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

