Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,211 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

