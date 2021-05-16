Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $44.11 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

