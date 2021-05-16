Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 326,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 38,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

