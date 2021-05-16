CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

