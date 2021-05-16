Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on GASNY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Santander upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

