Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADYYF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,020.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,366.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,237.13. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,044.48 and a 52-week high of $2,738.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

