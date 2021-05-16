CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PVH by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

PVH opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

