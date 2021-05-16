Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 86.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 406,867 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $5,863,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.