AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AssetMark Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.90 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,054. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.