Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.17 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.94) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

