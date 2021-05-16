Morgan Stanley Boosts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $175.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.20. Avalara has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock worth $18,314,666. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

